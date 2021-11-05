Somalia: AMISOM Deputy Command Declared Persona Non Grata

Somalia on Thursday designated deputy head of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) 'persona non-grata' and ordered him to leave the country.

In a statement, the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the deputy head of AMISOM, Simon Mulongo was engaged in activities that did not comply with AMISOM's mandate and security strategy and ordered to leave the country within seven days.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the federal government of Somalia commends the African Union Commission and we are honoured the commission that the following person has been designated a 'persona non grata'," read part of the statement.

The main ministry did not elaborate on the nature of the activities. But the statement dated November 4, 2021, has been sent to the African Mission Commission in Addis-Ababa and copied to the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Addis Ababa, and the Office of African Union Mission in Somalia within Mogadishu.

In a subsequent tweet, Somali Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak said the federal government would hold AMISOM staff accountable, especially those in leadership positions who are expected to avoid anything that could tarnish their image, their duties to the UN and the African Union.

Mulongo previously served as a Director of the East African Standby Force in Nairobi and as a member of parliament representing Bubulo East constituency.