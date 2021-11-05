Ghana: C/R Police Command Honours Fallen Police Officers

4 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — A solemn ceremony was held at the Central Regional Police Command Headquarters in Cape Coast to remember and honour personnel of the police service who died in line of duty.

Wreaths were laid in honour of their exploits as personnel of the service.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, laid one on behalf of the region and the people of Ghana while, the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP KwadwoAntwiTabi and Madam Felicia Tetteh laid wreaths on behalf of the Regional Police Command and departed officers respectively.

The Central Regional Police Commander noted that the police memorial day observation was to honour gallant officers who died in execution of their duties.

He explained that, the core value was to show sympathy and empathising with the wounded who in their daily routine become target of the enemy.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service, he said, would continue to perform their core functions and expressed the commitment of management towards providing the needed support for them.

The support, he said, was aimed at ensuring that the personnel give out their best as the service would adopt the needed strategies to prevent attacks.

DCOP Tabi appealed to the public to assist the police in diverse ways including logistics in the form of vehicles and accommodation.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X