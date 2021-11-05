Ghana: C/R Police Command Honours Fallen Police Officers

Cape Coast — A solemn ceremony was held at the Central Regional Police Command Headquarters in Cape Coast to remember and honour personnel of the police service who died in line of duty.

Wreaths were laid in honour of their exploits as personnel of the service.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, laid one on behalf of the region and the people of Ghana while, the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP KwadwoAntwiTabi and Madam Felicia Tetteh laid wreaths on behalf of the Regional Police Command and departed officers respectively.

The Central Regional Police Commander noted that the police memorial day observation was to honour gallant officers who died in execution of their duties.

He explained that, the core value was to show sympathy and empathising with the wounded who in their daily routine become target of the enemy.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service, he said, would continue to perform their core functions and expressed the commitment of management towards providing the needed support for them.

The support, he said, was aimed at ensuring that the personnel give out their best as the service would adopt the needed strategies to prevent attacks.

DCOP Tabi appealed to the public to assist the police in diverse ways including logistics in the form of vehicles and accommodation.