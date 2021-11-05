Ghana: 'GPL Statistics Book' Launched

4 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Ghanaian sports journalist and statiscian, Mohammed Shaban has launched a book titled 'Ghana Premier League (GPL) Statistic Book.'

The book provides past and present data on the GPL.

Speaking at the launch, Shaban, a Level 300 student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) said his inspiration behind the 105 pages book, was to transform the standard of the GPL and help in its development.

Shaban said every sports journalist has a role to play in the transformation of the Ghana League and urged the media to propagate it instead of the other foreign ones.

He said there would be subsequent annual publications to provide more insight on the GPL.

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Okraku praisedthe authorfor the effortto promote the game and bought a copy of the book for GH¢5,000.

The Head of Sports at Atinka Media Village (AMV), Seth Dadzie bought a copy for GH¢200 while the President and bankroller of Vision FC, Mr. Michael Osekre also purchased a copy for GH¢2,000.

