Ghana: Kateco Inaugurates New WB Six-Unit Classroom

A six-unit classroom block has been inaugurated for use at the Kaneshie Senior High Technical School in Accra in the Greater Accra Region.

Funded by the World Bank, the project is part of the Secondary Education Improvement Programme (SEIP) whichwas undertaking facility upgrades in 75 schools across the country.

At a handing-over ceremony yesterday, Edward Ansah, Project Consultant, noted that the new edifice was to address the infrastructure needs of the school.

He explained that it was also designed to help reduce congestion in the classrooms as well as increase the enrollment numbers of the school.

Originally designed as a one-storey building with construction works scheduled for May 2019, he noted that the facility was redesigned due to the School's Headmistress demanding for a two-storey structure.

When completed, the number of classroom units would be increased to 18, he said, adding that currently only the ground floor had been completed and being handed-over.

"This project should have been completed long ago but for the bold decision of the Headmistress who demanded for a two-storey building. We are here today to handover the ground floor of the 18-unit classroom block.

The ground floor and the first has been completed making it 12-unit, however we will in due course complete the remaining 6 unit classroom block," MrAnsah added.

He urged the school authorities to institute a proper maintenance culture so that the structure could be used for a long time.

He advised the students to desist from damaging and defacing school property after completion of their academic stay in the school.

Other schools in the region including Wesley Grammar Senior High School had also received similar infrastructure support and commended the Ministry of Education for the partnership.

The Headmistress of Kaneshie Senior High Technical School, Mrs. Pearl Bruce, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education, Ecobuild Consult and Beksfel Construction Limited for the project saying "it will greatly support the students, staff and management of the school."

She further cautioned the students against acts of vandalism and charged them to commit to the protection of school property.