Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri discussed during a meeting with United Nations (UN) Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland ways to propel the peace process in the Middle East, Foreign Ministry Spokesman ambassador Ahmed Hafez said.

In a Tweet on Thursday4/11/2021, the spokesman said during the meeting Shoukri reiterated Egypt's irrevocable stand in support of the Palestinian cause and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.