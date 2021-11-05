Egypt Signs Partnership Contract With Greece's Nanophos Company

Heliopolis company for chemical industries (Factory 81) signed a partnership contract on Thursday 4/11/2021 with Creazure Building Materials and Greece's NanoPhos company to foster cooperation in nanotechnology coatings.

The contract, signed by head of the company Mamdouh Badwi, Creazure Building Materials CEO Khaled Mohamed Hamzawi and founder and CEO of NanoPhos Loannis Arampatzis, aims at activating cooperation in the domains of intelligent paints, nanotechnology coatings and waterproof and construction paints.

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi, who attended the signing ceremony, said the deal comes as part of his ministry's strategy to contribute to the national development projects that are under construction across the country.

Greek Ambassador to Egypt Nikolaos Garilidis expressed appreciation for deeply-rooted relations binding Egypt with Greece and Egypt's continued support of Greece towards different issues of mutual concern.

He lauded the leading role played by Egypt in the region, saying Greece is keen on promoting bilateral relations in all domains.

CEO of Creazure Building Materials Khaled Mohamed Hamzawi expressed happiness to partner with one of the companies affiliated with the Military Production Ministry, saying these companies possess huge technical, technological and human potential that helps carry out any project.