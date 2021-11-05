Egypt: Higher Education Ministry - Egyptian Universities Among Global Rankings

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ayman Ashour said on Thursday 4/11/2021 that the Egyptian universities were listed among global university rankings.

Speaking to Al Hurra Channel, Ashour said Egypt was included in the international rankings of universities and scientific research after it has been out of the list for many years.

He said the higher education system in Egypt witnessed a boom over the past 6 years in terms of international rankings and the number of educational institutions.

He said development plans did not only target setting up new universities but also laying down new programs compatible with the State needs and the Egypt's 2030 Vision.

He reiterated the State's keenness on improving the quality of educational process, saying 22 Egyptian universities are among QS World University Ranking.

He lauded the State's financial and technical support of researchers to facilitate publishing their journals.