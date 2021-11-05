Namibia: Govt Appeals for Opening of Namibia-Angola Border Points

Eveline de Klerk

SWAKOPMUND - Government has appealed to the Angolan government to consider opening its mutual borders in the interest of its people living along the common borders.

Executive director of the ministry of defence Wilhelmine Shivute made the appeal on behalf of government during the 21st Session of the Namibian/Angola Joint Commission on Defence that is underway in Swakopmund.

She said Namibia is ready to reopen its borders shared with Angola as the country has done with other neighbours.

The borders have been closed due to Covid-19 - and the closure was implemented as a measure to stop the spread of the deadly virus between the two countries.

However, Shivute, this week during the opening of the joint commission, said the continued closure of the borders have led to an increased of illegal business activities and crime through ungazetted border points.

"Similarly, it also affected the education of Angolan learners who commute daily to attend school in Namibia, while it also restricted those living in Angola access to medical care in Namibia, especially those suffering from chronic medical conditions. We are appealing to the Angolan government to consider re-opening our common border points, as it will only be to the benefit of our people," she appealed.

Shivute in the same meeting also raised concern over cross-border crimes that remain a challenge to law enforcement agencies in the two countries.

According to Shivute, incidences of money counterfeiting, smuggling of illicit goods such as cigarettes, liquor, food and fuel continues to be a challenge for both Namibia and Angola.

"More worrisome, motor vehicle theft, stock theft, human and drug trafficking also remain a concern to our authorities, as they have a negative impact on the on the economies of our countries," she said.

Hence, I would like to appeal to the commission to interrogate the status quo and recommend tangible solutions for consideration by the minister, who will strengthen and enhance cooperation.

She added the joint commission have always contributed to bilateral efforts to create harmoniums relations and foster a climate of durable peace and stability.

"It is in this spirit that I am confident that we will redouble our efforts to ensure that issues of mutual concern deserve," Shivute said.