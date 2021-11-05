Rwanda: Tuyisenge, Kagere Out of World Cup Qualifiers

Amavubi coach Vincent Mashami has dropped senior players include Abdul Rwatubyaye, Meddie Kagere and Ange Mutsinzi ahead of the two World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Kenya matches.

Amavubi starts camp on Friday.

Mashami named a 31-man provisional squad ahead of the two World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Kenya matches.

Rwanda will host Mali at Kigali Stadium on November, 11 at 6 pm before facing Kenya on November 14, 2021.

Other players who are out of the two matches due to injuries are Yannick Mukunzi, Fitina Omborenga and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Defensive midfielder, Djihad Bizimana, who did not play the last two games against Uganda due to COVID-19. And striker Ernest Sugira, who also wasn't called up for the last two qualifiers have returned to Amavubi.

The new faces in the squad include; Marc Nkubana of Gasogi United, as well as Jean Philippe Rutabayiru and Keddy Nsanzimfura.

Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye (Police FC) who has not played for the national team for a while also received a call up.

Mali leads Group E with 10 points, Uganda is second with eight points, Kenya is third with two points while Rwanda is the last with only one point.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers:

Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC), Clément Buhake Twizere (Strømmen IF), Eric Ndayishimiye (Police FC), and Fiacre Ntwali (AS Kigali).

Defenders:

Denis Rukundo (AS Kigali), Marc Nkubana (Gasogi United), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu FC, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (FC Dila Gori, Georgia), Clément Niyigena (Rayon Sports FC) and Ali Serumogo (SC Kiyovu).

Midfielders:

Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze), Kevin Muhire (Rayon Sports FC), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Suède), Olivier Niyonzima (AS Kigali), Djabel Manishimwe (APR FC), Blaise Nishimwe (Rayon Sports FC), Jean Bosco Ruboneka (APR FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France), Jean Philippe Rutabayiru (S.D. Lenense Proinastur), Keddy Nsanzimfura (APR FC) and Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali).

Strikers:

Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye (Police FC), Ernest Sugira (AS Kigali FC), Bienvenue Mugenzi (SC Kiyovu), Alain Kwitonda (APR FC), Danny Usengimana (Police FC), Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police FC), Dominique Savio Nshuti (Police FC) and Innocent Nshuti (APR FC).