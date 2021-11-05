Kenya: Chager Takes Early Lead on East African Mini Classic

Narobi — Kenyan Champion Baldev Chager has opened an early lead over compatriot Ian Duncan on the first stage of the East African Mini Classic Rally which revved off at The Waterfront Karen on Thursday.

Driving a Kabras Sugar Racing Porsche 911, Chager cleared the 44.82km CS1 Corner Baridi section in 00:23:23.6 beating Duncan to second as South African Geoff Bell ran third fastest in a Datsun 240Z.

Multiple former Kenya navigators' champion Pier Daykin ran fourth fastest in a time of 25.23.7minutes. Daykin, who has called the pace notes for South Africa based Lee Rose, was 2.00.1minutes slower than Chager.

The cars will overnight at Ol Tukai Lodge in Amboseli and will tackle three stages. Over 30 cars were flagged off at The Waterfront Karen to embark on the 1000km grueling journey through some of the most nostalgic Safari routes of the old.

Event Director Tash Tundo said: "The Mini Classic is a teaser to the main EA Safari Classic in February.

Cars will be rallying for a 1000km in three days, starting here this morning and heading down to Amboseli. We have three sections today and three service stations as well today. We have the rally raid cars running behind the classic cars which is a first in our country.

Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) Chairman Phineas Kimathi was among those who flagged off the cars today at The Waterfront.

-CS1 Corner Baridi-

1 Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni CL3 PORSCHE 911 KABRAS SUGAR RACING 00:23:23.6

2 Ian Duncan/ Antony Nielsen

CL4 ROVER V8 MINTI MOTORSPORT 00:23:31.0

3 Geoff Bell/Tim Challen

CL3 DATSUN 240Z DANSPORT 00:23:42.2

4 Piers Daykin/Marcus Rayner

CL3 DATSUN 280Z ROCCA RALLY TEAM 00:25:23.7

5 Raaji Bharij/Gavin Laurence

CL2 FORD ESCORT MK1 RAAJI RALLYING 00:25:25.4

6 Jonathan Somen/Richard Hechle

CL2 FORD ESCORT MK2 SCUDERI DAGORETTI 00:26:41.6

7 Rommy Bamrah/Harvey Jutley

CL3 DATSUN 240Z PAN AFRICAN RACING 00:27:36.5

8 Aslam Khan/Arshad Khan

CL3 PORSCHE 911 ALS MOTORSPORTS 00:27:51.9

9 Ben Woodhams/Kavit Dave CL4 FORD CAPRI KNIGHTFRANK 00:27:55.5

10 Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughal CL2 FORD ESCORT MK1 ALS MOTORSPORTS 00:28:35.2

11 Glen Edmunds/Jiri Kotek CL1 SKODA CLASSIC SKODA 00:28:40.3

12 Iain Dobson/Dougie Rundgren CL1 SKODA 130 LR/B CLASSIC SKODA 00:29:07.9

13 Joey Ghose/Imran Khan CL2 NISSAN VIOLET GT MINTI MOTORSPORT 00:29:16.3

14 Eric Bengi /Gatimu Mindo CL2 DATSUN 180B EAST AFRICAN CLASSIC RALLY 00:30.24.7

15 Bob Sehmi/ Kyle Luca sCL2 FORD ESCORT MK2 PAC MOTORSPORTS 00:30:36.2

16 Nish Lakhani /Teeku PatelCL2 DATSUN TERRA SAFI ECO SOLUTIONS 00:33:13.0

17 Maxine Wahome/Safina Khan CL2 NISSAN 160J MINTI MOTORSPORT 00:35:34.8

18 Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din CL1 TOYOTA LEVIN AFRICAN ECO SAFARIS 00:38:05.5

19 Karan Sehmi /Raju Sehmi CL2 FORD ESCORT MK2 PAC MOTORSPORTS 00:38:13.6

20 Shabaz Anwar/ Azar Anwar CL4 BMW 535 AAM ACADEMY 00:40:03.7

21 Asad Anwar/Rob Warmisham CL1 TOYOTA LEVIN AFRICAN ECO SAFARIS 00:40:13.0