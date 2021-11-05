Gambia: LRR, CRR Deputy Governors Applaud TANGO Training, Explain Impacts

Deputy Governors of the Lower River and Central River Regions have applauded the Association of Non-Governmental Organizations of The Gambia (TANGO) for its recent nationwide monitoring and evaluation of policies relating to human rights, gender and budgeting after a successful training held last year.

The training, funded by the United Nations Democratic Funds (UNDEF), is part of a project dubbed- strengthening human rights and good governance.

It has availed stakeholders the opportunity to gather and learn firsthand information in executing their work.

Kebba Darboe, deputy governor of Lower River Region (LRR) applauded the initiative and expressed hope that more similar trainings are conducted in the country.

He thanked TANGO for reaching out to his region to conduct such important training for stakeholders.

"TANGO came here last year and discussed issues pertaining to our daily work and among which is policy. The training avails us to have a comprehensive analysis of our post-training on budget, policy, human rights, and gender. These areas are key and important for sustainable development."

Darboe explained that consultation was lacking in their region and TANGO has filled that gap by enabling them to come together as stakeholders and discuss issues they have less knowledge of.

The knowledge gained from the training, he added, would now avail them the opportunity to interact and share important ideas that would help develop in terms of policy-making and analysis.

Also speaking, Ousman Bah, Deputy Governor Central River Region expressed delight to be part of the initiative, further emphasizing how important the training will impact their region.

The training, he went on, would significantly impact positively in terms of policy and decision making in the region, adding that a cross-section of the people who attended includes Area Council chairperson, Lady counselors, and major stakeholders, who have been trained on human rights, rule of law, gender issues, policymaking and fund allocation.

"Having these people got a refresher training on those topics is important and will positively impact on the life and livelihood of people living within the region. The participants have been equipped with the skills and are lucky to be chosen from the lots. It was also been discussed with them on how to filter this information to the grassroots level."

DG Bah expressed optimism that the participants would go back to their respective workplaces and disseminate the information gained from the training.

Bakary Manneh, a record assistant at Janjanbureh Area Council (JAC) and a participant, thanked the implementing partners for the opportunity, saying the training has taught them important issues pertaining to policies and human rights.

"We were taught about equalities and respecting each other's rights in our various institutions. The knowledge gained will be disseminated and put into good use."

Manneh indicated that policies are important in decision making and people should respect individuals' rights and divergent views during drafting policies.

"No one should be discriminated when drafting policies for the benefit of the people they serve."