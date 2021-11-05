Gambia: Beatrice Allen, King Colley to Vie for GNOC Presidency

Current first vice president of The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) Beatrice Allen and Lamin King Colley were on Tuesday, 2 November 2021 nominated by various affiliated national sport associations of the GNOC to vie for the Olympic Committee's presidency.

Voting will be done in accordance with Article X, Section 10 of The Gambia National Olympic Committee Constitution.

Ms Allen, who is the president of Gambia Softball Association, was nominated by 15 national associations out of which eleven have double votes while Lamin King Colley, president of The Gambia Combined Sports Associated was nominated by 12 national associations out of which one has double votes.

The winner of 27 November 2021 election will replace current President Dodou 'Capi' Joof, who is not expected to seek re-election.

Lamin Kaba Bajo, president of The Gambia Football Federation and current second vice president of the GNOC is nominated to contest the elections as first vice present under Beatrice Allen camp, while Bai Dodou Jallow, president of The Gambia Volleyball Federation and current board member of GNOC, is nominated to vie for the first vice president seat under Lamin King Colley's camp.

Ousman Wadda, current treasurer of the GNOC was nominated as second vice president of GNOC under Beatrice Allen's camp while Johnny Gomez, president of The Gambia Cricket Association was nominated as second vice president under Lamin King Colley's camp.

Yorro Njie, Secretary General of the Gambia Swimming Association was nominated to vie for Secretary General of the GNOC under Beatrice Allen's camp, while Peter Prom, president of The Gambia Table Tennis Association was nominated to vie for Secretary General under King Colley's camp. The winner will replace current SG Abdoulie Jallow who recently confirmed that he would not be seeking re-election.

Muhammed Momodou Jagana, former president of The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry was nominated to vie for Treasurer under Madam Allen's camp, while Abdoulie M.A. Jallow was nominated to contest for Treasurer under King Colley's camp.

Meanwhile, Timothy Colley, Ba Keba Suso, Serign Modou Faye, Pa Assan Sylva, Momodou Suwareh and Ebrima Jawara were nominated to vie for Olympic Sport seats.