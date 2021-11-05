Gambia: Brikama Utd Set for Crunch 1st Division Icebreaker Against Marimoo

Brikama United Football Club is set for their crunch 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season opener against Marimoo on 19 November 2021 at the Real de Banjul Football Academy Field at 4 p.m.

The Sateyba boys are currently preparing themselves fit enough at The Gambia College Campus Football Field ahead of their crucial league opening clash with the Manjai Kunda-based team, who finished three-places above the relegation zone in the country's elite league last season.

Brikama United won the country's league title twice in 2010-2011 and 2018-2019 before surrendering the league trophy to Fortune Football Club last season.

The Sateyba boys also won The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup once in their history in 2016 after beating rivals Bombada 1-0 in a tightly-contested final played at the Independence stadium.

Coach Modou Lamin Nyassi and his charges will affray to stun Marimoo in their opening match on 19 November 2021 to clutch the vital three points.