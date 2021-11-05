Gambia: Africell Gives D8m to Road to AFCON 2021

The National Coordinating Committee (NCC) for Gambia's Road to AFCON 2021 on Tuesday 2nd October 2021 received a major boost with the official signing of an 8 million dalasi agreement with Gambia's leading GSM operator Africell to serve as the official GSM partner of the country's senior national football team, the Scorpions.

Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Y. Badjie who also doubles as the NCC Chairman emphasised the importance of the fund-raising venture saying it's a step in the right direction. He thanked President Barrow as the first stakeholder to donate to the Committee and thus a sign that all should come on board.

The Committee according to Minister Badjie will sign a partnership deal with Africell towards the AFCON campaign.

"Africell have always been supporting sports and this is a clear manifestation of that," he affirmed.

The vice-chairman of Logistics Committee, Sadibou Kamasso, stated that three members of the NCC recently returned from Cameroon to make logistical arraignments for the Gambian team and officials including the fans.

Mr. Kamaso noted that they have contacted about four hotels for reservations and if money is available the NCC will airlift the fans for free.

Chairman of Media and Publicity Committee, Musa Sise, said Africell's contribution is not only limited to 8 million dalasi as they will also foot the bills for two major fundraising concerts that are in the offing.

"People can call or SMS 2888 to contribute or visit the NCC office located at the Independence Stadium, Bakau to contribute," Mr. Sise said.

The Road to AFCON Coordinating Committee is looking for one hundred and seventeen million dalasi for Gambia's participation in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: GFF