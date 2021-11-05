Gambia: United Purpose to Support Regional Sport for Development Football Competition in Soma

Sport is viewed by many as a major contributor to health in the world. Sport has resulted to skills development in many nations across the globe and has contributed into enriching individuals.

Nations across the world have united as a result of sports. Sport has bridged racial divide and brought people of other nation into a union of oneness.

Most youths are ready to defy some of the challenges prevailing in the world today such as unemployment and economic hardship, which has reduced them to the level of desperation.

Most of them have given up hopes and have buried their talents and indulge in activities such as drug abuse, prostitution, gangsterism and banditry.

It can therefore not be argued that idleness breeds crime and other numerous malpractices that can only lead to the destruction of individuals and their communities.

In this regards a four day sport for development football competition is bill to take place in Jarra Soma with four regions in Upper River, Central River, Lower River and North Bank Regions will take part in from the 4th to 7th November 2021.

The event is funded by United Purpose/Tekki-fii with the theme using sport to mitigate irregular migration and enhance sustainable development.

The future of every country and its related society lies in the youthful population. Investing in youths entails building a solid foundation for future leaders by maximizing their potentials says the event coordinator, Muhammed L Saidykhan.

"We have come to realize that in partnership with the Government as well as other stakeholders, young people can be given a chance of making it in life through sports. We equally believe that young people are rough diamond whom if well-polished shall shine for the whole of humanity," Saidykhan stated.

"We are grateful and thankful to United Purpose Tekki-fii for supporting grassroots development and empowering our young people," he added.