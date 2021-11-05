Gambia: Yakarr Football Academy Football Festival Postponed

4 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Yakarr Football Academy on Friday postponed its annual football festival due to a funeral in Sifoe.

The football festival was initially slated for Saturday 30 October 2021 at the Sifoe Football Field but was postponed due to a funeral.

Yakarr Football Academy used the festivity to scout good players ahead of the 2021-2022 West Regional third division league season.

The Sifoe based-academy players are currently preparing themselves ready for the academy's annual football festival at the Sifoe Football Field.

