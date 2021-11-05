Zimbabwe: Jm Busha Ventures Into Football

JAMES Makamba Busha has diversified his sporting interest into football following his acquisition of a ZIFA Eastern Region Division One club franchise.

JM Busha Investment Group recently bought PG Minerals, which was based in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, and owned by a Mutawatawa businessman.

The team was promoted from the Division Two in 2019.

It has been renamed JM Busha 54 Football Club and is now based at Murehwa Centre.

Murewa Prisons will be their home ground.

JM Busha has partnered National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe and over the years sponsored events such as JM Busha 54 races in the 21km, 42km, and 54km.

Coach Clifford Dzvairo said following the acquisition only the ownership has changed.

The players and the technical team remain the same.

"Only the change of ownership, nothing has changed," he said.

"With the previous club, we didn't have an executive but we now have one place, everything is going on well.

"Our relocation to Murewa, from UMP, is a plus to everybody although it has affected the fan base, but it is still a plus to the players and staff, since we are now owned by one of the best sporting organisations in the country.

"They have been supporting us a lot, morally and financially, we are creating a new fan base. Murewa and UMP are one place, they are close to each other.

"The people in Murehwa knew us as PG, so we are trying to get their support in numbers."

Top football has been rare in Mashonaland East.

"We are working with the target of getting the promotion into the Premier Soccer League, that is the first target," the coach said.

"We are also trying to cover the gap, we have the Mutoko, Murehwa UMP, Juru community, and there hasn't been Division One football, in all those areas, for a while.

"We are a big community.

"We will have Under-23 players, we are trying to work very hard and hope one day our dream will be realised."