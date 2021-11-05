Zimbabwe: Ervine Hits Ton in Logan Cup

A CENTURY from Craig Ervine enabled Tuskers to make steady progress towards the Alliance Health Eagles first-innings score of 329 on the second day of their Logan Cup match at Old Hararians Sports Club yesterday.

Eagles batted throughout the first day yesterday to score 287 for six wickets.

They suffered a bad start, losing Kudzai Maunze without scoring and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe for four.

But, then Chamu Chibhabha (26) and Wessly Madhevere stabilised the innings to 69 for three. Then, came the partnership of the day, as Tino Mutombodzi joined Madhevere and the pair added 116 for the fourth wicket before Madhevere was caught at the wicket off Ernest Masuku for 73, scored off 105 balls with 10 fours.

Eagles were dismissed for 329, the last four wickets falling for only nine runs.

Masuku's final burst gave him the figures of five wickets for 62 runs, the next best being Jongwe with two wickets.

Ervine came in and began very fluently, hitting Chivanga for three fours.

The pair continued to look for runs positively and at lunch had taken the score to 63 for one wicket, with Mpofu on 27 and Ervine 24.

The pair put on 130 together for the second wicket, with Ervine the dominant partner, although he did have most of the bowling.

Ervine moved on to reach his 12th first-class century, off 105 balls, with Taffy Mupariwa now his partner.

Scores

Alliance Health Eagles -- 329 all out in 92.2 overs (Tino Mutombodzi 122, Wessly Madhevere 73, Takudzwa Takodza 47; Ernest Masuku 5/62, Luke Jongwe 2/60, Nkosana Mpofu 1/12)

Tuskers -- 229-4 in 84 overs (Craig Ervine 121*, Nkosana Mpofu 46, Taffy Mupariwa 26*; Wessly Madhevere 2/43, Tapiwa Mufudza 1/28, Tanaka Chivanga 1/65)

Day 2 -- Stumps: Tuskers trail by 100 runs

Mountaineers -- 258 all out in 81.2 overs (Tendai Chatara 68, Wellington Masakadza 64, Peter Moor 38; Tendai Chisoro 4/65, Blessing Muzarabani 3/37, William Mashinge 2/60)

Southern Rocks -- 239-3 in 81 overs (Sikandar Raza 83*, Roy Kaia 64*, Innocent Kaia 36; Vincent Masekesa 3/81)

Day 2 -- Stumps: Southern Rocks trail by 19 runs -- zimcricket.