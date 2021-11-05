Ghana: St Paul Lutheran School Gets Refurbished Lab

The Parent School Conference (PSC) of the St Paul Lutheran School has handed over a refurbished Science laboratory valued at GH₵60,000 to the school in Accra.

The renovation of the facility which was done within two weeks formed part of the PSC's efforts to provide an enabling environment suitable for teaching and learning which would churn out first class students.

Mr Benjamin Essien, Chairman of the PSC in his remarks at the handing over ceremony on Tuesday noted that the inspiration behind the renovation was for the school to provide students with hands on experience and expertise that would bebeneficial to them on the job market.

Hestressed that it was also to stimulate students' interests in the field of science and its attendant or related career paths.

"At basic seven, 90 per cent of the students choose science but before BECE 80 per cent of the students would have dropped the science course due to lack of interest," he said.

"Facilities such as this and new course in the sciences will make the students more employable and will enable them start their own businesses thereby reducing unemployed graduates in the country," he added.

Mr Essien indicated that the PSC in supporting the school's aim of producing first class students pledged to renovate the science lab in 2019 but was hindered by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease(COVID-19) in the country.

"In 2019, the PSC decided to support this innovation by renovating the existing science laboratory but the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow it to materialise," he said.

However, he said the conference did not relent in its resolve to fulfill its promise when the school resumed this year.

The PSC chairman cautioned students and teachers to make good use of the facility and sustain it.

He also appealed to parents and stakeholders to support the school in undertaking similar projects such as the provision of equipment for the laboratory and upgrading of the school's vocational laboratory, among others.

Director of Schools, Mr Joseph Lanbon, for his part expressed the school's gratitude to the PSC and commended them for the initiative.

He stated that schools that had stood the test of time were because of the role parents played in assisting them and that had been displayed by the PSC of the school.

However, he charged the PSC "to do more in the areas of Home Economics Laboratory and the installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras."