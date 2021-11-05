Ghana: Judicial Council Staff Sensitised On NSS

Some members of the Judicial Council of Ghana were on Tuesday sensitised on the National Security Strategy (NSS) launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in June this year.

The NSS document would serve as the overarching guide for Ghana's security agencies and their operations.

The forum, which took place at the Supreme Court premises in Accra formed part of efforts to coordinate a national response in efforts to safeguard Ghana from risks and threats to its security and stability both within and outside the country.

The programme, which also brought together some security personnel was spearheaded by the National Security Ministry.

Chief Justice, Justice KwasiAnin-Yeboah, in his address, said national security had become central to the affairs of every state.

He mentioned that security could not be undermined in critical public issues and hoped that the new security policy would go a long way in promoting safety and discipline in the country.

"For us in the Judicial Service and as partners in preserving the security of the state, we are happy to see efforts being made to improve national security. We will do everything in our power and with our limited resources to help this new national security strategy achieve its objectives.

On his part, the National Security Minister, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah stated that it was important for his outfit to sensitise Ghanaians and the judicial fraternity on Ghana's new national security strategy.

He mentioned that there was the need to reconcile the roles of the judicial fraternity with that of actors within Ghana's security and intelligence architecture.

Touching on the significance of the justice delivery system in safeguarding the internal peace and security of the country, he noted that a safe and just Ghanaian society for all was necessary and capable of promoting peaceful coexistence among the citizenry.

Equality in a just society, he said, meant equality before the law, adding that peace, security and stability could not be achieved without justice.

He said; "Justice is the basis upon which the rule of law and equality before the law are established, therefore delayed justice is certainly a threat to national security."

Explaining, Mr Dapaah stated that when injustice abounds, citizens begin to take the laws into their own hands without respect for the established values of the nation and the systems of justice delivery.

The failure of the criminal justice system to ensure effective and expeditious trials of criminals, he said, is at the morale of law enforcement agencies, bred lawlessness among the citizenry and emboldened criminals to perpetuate more crimes among others.

According to Mr Dapaah, the state could also be a victim of injustice, saying this happened when persons who committed crimes like embezzlement go scot-free.

The Minister assured that government would continue to implement measures to resolve the challenges facing the judicial service of the country.