Ghana: ASA Company Supports Education of 10 Needy Pupils

Abesim — ASA Savings and Loans, has supported the education of 10 pupils at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region.

The GH¢5000 package is to cater for basic learning materials for the beneficiaries, who were children of low-income earners within the Abesim enclave.

Presenting the cheque for the amount to the beneficiaries in the presence of their parents, Emmanuel Opare Yeboah, Goaso Area Manager, ASA Savings and Loans, said the gesture demonstrated the company's commitment to give back to society.

He said that the company would replicate the gesture across its operational areas across the country.

"As a key tool to transform society, it is important that we supplement government's efforts of providing quality education in the country, especially for the less-privileged in society," Mr Yeboah stated.

The mother of a beneficiary, Hannah Mensah, 37, praised ASA Savings and Loans for the support.

She said "I am a mother of four and I have been practicing hairdressing for the past eleven years. No bank or financial institution has ever demonstrated this kindness to me. The money has really come handy and it will make significant impact in the lives my children."

Ms Mensah noted that "it is refreshing that ASA will look beyond its core business of financial services and assist us take care of children. This gesture truly shows their commitment to help improve our lives."