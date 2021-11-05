Ghana: NSA - Clubs Can't Sell Tickets On Digital Platforms Now

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has emphasized that until a proper stakeholder engagement was made, the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) quest for clubs to establish digital platforms for revenue collection associated with events in state facilities would remain untenable.

It has, therefore, cautioned clubs and other sports federations to stick to the existing process of delivering all match tickets to the stores of the NSA before distribution for sale.

Mr. Charles Obeng Amofah, Head of Public Relations of the NSA explained in an interview with the Ghanaian Times Sports that the cumbersome nature of the ticketing process for events at Government stadia makes it impossible for the FA to take a unilateral decision.

The NSA's caution followed a call by the FA President, Mr. Kurt Okraku, on clubs to establish their own digital platforms to generate revenues from the sale of match tickets at last week's Ordinary Congress.

But according to Mr. Amofa, the NSA was waiting for the Ministry of Finance and Office of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to roll out a digital platform (GHANA.GOV) for all Government Agencies and Department for online services and revenue collection.

He said until that was done, the existing process must be adhered to with clubs expected to seek prior approval from the NSA with regard to the sale of advance tickets.

He said although the NSA do not directly charge the clubs for the use of the state facilities, there are particular arrangement put in place and geared towards receiving a percentage of proceeds to maintain the facilities.

Mr. Amofah said clearance must be sought from agencies such as the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), NSA, GFA, Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), National Security and others before any attempt to use such digital platforms for revenue generation.

"The GRA takes 17.5 per cent of the gross ticket sale. NSA also takes a percentage in settling cost incurred by the provision of match security, medical team, electricity and pitch maintenance. GFA and GHALCA also take their respective percentages."

"Without the involvement of these agencies, clubs using the state facilities cannot bypass the laid down rules in ticket sales.

Although he applauded the idea, he believes it was premature until the appropriate agencies roll out the state digital platform to make the e-ticketing very open and transparent to all the parties involved.