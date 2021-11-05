Malawi: Delivery Unit Labs On Track

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima says he is impressed with the progress being undertaken by Ministries and Departments in the rolling out of the Presidential Delivery Unit.

Dr Chilima was speaking in Lilongwe after visiting the delivery labs to appreciate for himself the role they are taking for the betterment of the nation.

After President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and the Vice President launched the PDUs at Capital Hill in Lilongwe as a monitoring mechanism to fulfil the promises made by the Government.

Speaking after visiting the labs on Thursday,

Dr Chilima said he is happy that the labs are taking the right track in the drive to inspect progress on what the Government is doing in the improvement of people's welfare through various government interventions.

"I am impressed with what I have seen in all the four clusters and they need to be supported as this will enable us to change the way we do things," Dr Chilima said.

Head of Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU), Colleen Zamba said the initiative is a yardstick to show that the Government is committed to improving the lives of people as promised by the Tonse Alliance Partners.

"Such promises will be delivered through the MDAs and the unit will act as a monitoring mechanism and give periodic reports on what is happening," said Zamba.

The Presidential Delivery unit -PDU was established and launched on the 18th of October 2021 for easy monitoring of the Government's agenda. The labs visited include Infrastructure, energy and transport labs, digitalism, and agro-industrialisation.