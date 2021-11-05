Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Boycotts Key Gukurahundi Indaba

5 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZANU PF representatives Wednesday boycotted a National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) organised peace building meeting in Bulawayo.

The boycott prompted guest of honour Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube to seek clarifications from the organizers of the event on why Zanu PF representatives were not in attendance at the peace indaba.

But unto known to the minister, an invitation letter had been extended to the ruling party's provincial officials.

"I am happy to see a full house of provincial peace committee members, these infrastructures for peace are a recipe for sustained dialogue and a true reflection that a peaceful Zimbabwe is still achievable. Indeed, this is a major initiative towards sustaining peace through inclusive approaches to conflict prevention. But when we were introducing ourselves, I listened carefully and noticed that some organizations were not invited yet others were,"

"I have always been saying divided we shall all perish and then I noticed there is no one from Zanu PF. I am Zanu PF and the party was not invited," said Ncube before one of the participants, Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) National Organizing Secretary, Partone Xaba reminded the minister that "but you are Zanu PF"

One of the NPRC officials also told the minister that the Commission had in fact extended an invite to Zanu PF and one of the party's provincial peace committee members Elphas Tshuma had confirmed attendance.

Speaking at the occasion the Minister also urged the government to respect Ndebele people.

"The late national hero, Edson Ncube (former Zanu PF politburo member) used to say if you want to work well with people do not annoy a Ndebele person. If you want to work well, enjoying, getting all the support, respect the Ndebele, don't abuse them. He was actually telling the late president (Robert Mugabe) that people in Matebeleland don't want to be harassed or underestimated," she said.

Various stakeholders including representatives of political parties, churches, youths and activists also attended the peace indaba.

