Namibia: Rugby Finals Still Unresolved

5 November 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

The Namibia Rugby Union's (NRU) disciplinary hearing into the club rugby finals is still not concluded, as a result the finals will not take place this weekend.

NRU CEO Theo Grünewald yesterday said that a verdict was only expected to be reached this morning.

"The process is still on the go and a verdict is only expected to be made tomorrow morning. The losing party then has 48 hours to appeal if they want, so the finals will definitely not take place this weekend," he said yesterday.

The Premier League and Reserve League finals have now been postponed since 23 October, after Western Suburbs raised serious allegations against the outcome of the semi-finals on 16 October.

