Liberia: Government Threatens Dismissal of Employees Over Covid Vaccine Refusal

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health says beginning Monday, 8 November 2021, it will not relent in dismissing any employee who has refused to take their COVID - 19 vaccines.

"First those of them who haven't taken their COVID 19 vaccines will be asked to show their vaccines certificate, if not they will be asked to leave job," the Ministry of Health said Wednesday, 3 November 2021.

During a briefing at the Ministry of Information, Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer of Liberia Dr. Francis Karteh said the government through the Health Ministry will not compromise the safety of citizens.

Dr. Karteh said as the festive season is approaching, there will be a huge number of people coming into the country and as such it is prudent for citizens to be fully vaccinated to help Liberia reach the forty percent benchmark set by the World Health Organization.

He said the only way health authorities can prevent the public is through vaccination, saying all Health Ministry staff are requested to be vaccinated or bring negative COVID 19 results every three days before they can get to work.

"If they can't, there's a CSA [Civil Service Agency] rule that once you can't show up to work for fourteen days you're going to be dismissed," said Dr. Karteh.

Giving an update on the status of the country regarding COVID 19, Dr. Karteh said as of 2 November, Liberia reported zero new cases, while the country's total cumulative case is 5, 815.

He said those who have recovered have totaled 5, 525, adding that there are three active cases and the death toll is 287 persons.

He said only Maryland and Montserrado Counties are in response while Bong County is on the countdown with 12 counties in preparedness.