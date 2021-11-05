Liberia: Doctors, Nurse's to Get Specialized Training Abroad

Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph says plans are underway to give Liberian doctors and nurses the opportunity to travel abroad to get specialized training in different areas.

Speaking Wednesday, 3 November 2021 at the Information Ministry's regular press briefing in Monrovia, Mr. Joseph said while he was in the United States, he learned about a partnership program that should have taken several Liberian doctors and nurses to the US to undergo training.

He said the training was aimed at giving the skills in the usage of medical equipment, but it didn't materialize due to several factors.

However, he vowed to work along with his US counterparts in making sure that the program comes to fruition.

Senator Joseph narrated that he lobbied with several medical institutions in several states to make sure they work with Liberia, and some have already dispatched containers of huge medical consignment alongside doctors to help treat citizens with various health complications.

He told reporters that when the doctors and nurses are given the opportunity to get the specialized training, they will help citizens that are suffering from health-related issues upon their return.

He extended heartfelt appreciation to health authorities especially Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer of Liberia Dr. Francis Karteh for giving duty-free privileges to all of the containers that came into the country.

"We still have more medical equipment coming, what we need now is to speed up the documentation aspect to avoid extra charges due to delay," Senator Joseph noted.

He said he will focus on working to improve the health sector, saying out of the ten containers that were brought in, one of them will be dispatched to the CB Dunbar Hospital in Bong County, and another one will be turned over to the CH Rennie Hospital in Kakata, Margibi County.

"We will continue to work together and bring those changes that we promised to bring to this country," he added.