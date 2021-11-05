Zimbabwe: Chiadzwa Villagers Granted $3 000 Bail Each

Chiadzwa villagers, including headmen Robert Chiadzwa, who are facing a charge of public violence against Chinese diamond mining company Anjin Investments employees, have been granted $3000 bail each.

They were arrested Tuesday after protesting against Anjin's bid to hold a beer ceremony targeted at bringing more diamonds without their knowledge.

They are being accused of violating Section 36 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act and unlawful entry to Anjin premises to demand management feedback regarding their concerns.

The villagers led by headman Chiadzwa Thursday appeared before Mutare magistrate Langton Mukwengi and as part of their bail conditions they were ordered not to approach Anjin Investments premises.

They were represented by Passmore Nyakureba, Cosmas Chibaya and Blessward Mumbure and were not asked to plead to the afromentioned charge.

The villagers will return back to court on November 22.

According to the state papers Anjin management engaged Chief Marange with a plan to hold a ritual ceremony so as to resume mining operations.

Chief Marange welcomed the idea thereby liasing with headmen under his auspices, but Headman Chiadzwa turned down the invitation on the pretext that he was the one eligible to preside over such a ritual ceremony.

The state further alleged that last Thursday, Headmen Chiadzwa led a group of about 200 Chiadzwa villagers to Anjin premises where beer was being brewed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Company Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is alleged that the villagers dismissed the security guard and destroyed the clay pots which had traditional beer.

They dismissed around 2pm and Anjin Investments never made a police report on grounds of promoting peace within the community.

After villagers demanded that 10% of Anjin's employees be recruited among community members, the Chinese diamond miner promised to hold a dialogue meeting on November 2 to map a way forward.

However, Anjin Investments failed to honour their promise which then sparked an unauthorised protest by villagers at Anjin new processing plant.

Headman Chiadzwa and other villagers trespassed into Anjin new processing plant and blocked all roads with stones.

It is also on the state papers that Headman Chiadzwa and Newman Chiadzwa ordered all employees to halt operations and those who refused were assaulted including several Chinese nationals.

Some Chinese officials escaped whilst those assaulted did not sustain serious injuries.

The accused persons were arrested and taken to ZRP Diamond base after intervention from Police officers.