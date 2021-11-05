Liberia: Big Boost for Waste Management Program

The Government of Liberia through the Community Based Enterprises Cities Alliance (CA) has provided loans worth US$267,345 to 21 community-based enterprises (CBEs).

The loans are part of the European Union-funded program titled: "Delivering Climate Resilient Solid Waste Management Services in Greater Monrovia."

Cities Alliance is a global partnership fighting urban poverty and supporting cities to deliver sustainable development. To manage its activities, Cities Alliance operates a multi-donor fund with UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), as host and trustee.

The loan is aimed at providing financial aid to CBEs to procure equipment envisioned to support Primary solid waste collection under a payable revolving fund managed by a technical committee comprised of Paynesville City Corporation, Monrovia City Corporation, Environmental Protection Agency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Association of Community Based Enterprises at 1% interest annually.

The 21 CBEs were selected out of 46 applicants following a vigorous vetting process that took several months. As per the terms and conditions, the loans, which range from US$5,000 to US$15,000, are payable within 18 months beginning December 1, 2021, to May 3, 2023, with a 1% interest rate per annual.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the signing of the agreement in Monrovia recently, Mr. Francisco Mariano JuárezLópez, Head of Cities Alliance Liberia Country Programme, indicated that this is the start to championing solid waste management in the country.

He said the exercise will ensure a good solid waste management system, a milestone that the organization (CA) is pleased to reach.

"You have the responsibility to make this work and succeed in terms of project implementation especially into communities. If we can achieve this, then it's good for us all. Cities Alliance remains committed to working in the interest of the people of Liberia. Make use of this opportunity", added López as he urged the city corporations to play an advisory role.

Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Madam Paulita C.C. Wie, expressed gratitude to the EU and its implementing partners Cities Alliance, for granting power to CBEs to tackle one of the country's main challenges of solid waste management.

"There are lots of challenges when it comes to waste management and so this is good as Liberian CBEs will engage in the door-to-door collection. With a collective effort, we can overcome these challenges. We cannot solve it alone. We need to work with others and complement each other," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also in remarks, the Deputy Head of Finance, Contracts and Audit Section of the EU Delegation to Liberia, Madam Maria Kantardjieva, thanked the Government of Liberia for its many strides aimed at improving garbage collection over the years and Cities Alliance for the partnership.

The Director of Human Resources at the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC), Hawa Dee Sheriff, pointed out that cleanliness of the cities is a shared value, so everyone should take ownership, saying "As PCC, we are pleased to be part of this."

For his part, the Director-General for Service Programs at the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), Abraham B.Y. Jusu Garneo, thanked Liberia's development partners for their support aimed to address the huge challenge of solid waste management.

Garneo pledged the MCC's unwavering support to the various CBEs in ensuring that solid waste is properly managed here.