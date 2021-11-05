Liberia: Kakata Health Center Begins Renovation

Margibi County Health Officer discloses here that preparation to revamp the Kakata Health Center has kicked off.

Dr. Augustine N. Fannteh says since fire gutted the C. H. Rennie Hospital on August 15, 2021, surgical cases are being referred to the J. F. Kennedy Medical Center in Montserrado County.

He discloses that reconstruction of the C.H. Rennie Hospital is expected to commence next month at an estimated cost of US$ 4 million.

He says President George Manneh Weah is committed to rebuilding the hospital within a period of nine months to one year at the same site, adding the new hospital will contain 100 bedrooms for patients with major surgical rooms to enhance effective treatment of citizens.

He reveals that members of the Margibi County Legislative Caucus have been supported in the process to ensure that the health services are available for the people in the county.

He continues that revamping the Kakata Health Center will help in handling major medical cases in the county again.

Dr. Fannteh was speaking in an interview on Tuesday, at the C. H. Rennie Hospital in Kakata.

He notes that prior to the fire incident, the C. H. Rennie Hospital had been a major referral hospital in the county, catering to cases from lower Bong, Grand Bassa, Montserrado, and Gbarpolu counties.

"Margibi County Health System has 62 health facilities and 28 are public health facilities while more than 35 are private health facilities and the public health institutions are not equally distributed across the county." He adds.

Dr. Fannteh indicates that more of the facilities have been in deplorable condition over the years with no staff quarters to keep the health facilities functioning for 24hours, rather than just eight hours.

He explains that the county health team has been discussing with partners to ensure that some of the facilities like staff quarters can be available for facilities to function 24 hours.

He also stresses that despite the government is doing everything possible to support the health sector in the country, prominent citizens of Margibi County in government or in the private sector including those living abroad should take ownership of the health system in the county by providing needed equipment and materials.