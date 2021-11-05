Liberia: LMA Elects New Leadership

4 November 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

The Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) has elected new corps of leadership to govern its affairs for the next four years. The elected leaders are to be formally certificated today, Friday, 5 November.

The Chairperson of the LMA Ad-hoc elections committee, Samuel Johnson, said those elected are Elizabeth Finda Sambolah, President; Cecelia Joeh Weah, Vice President; and Patrick Sarti, Secretary-General, respectively.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia, Mr. Johnson also named Patrick Jolo as Assistant Secretary-General and Old lady Sneh as Chaplain.

He says the result of the LMA elections has been presented to the current interim president, Counselor Lusine Bility.

The elections held in Gbarnga, Bong County, bring to an end more than four years of leadership crisis and legal battle that characterized the outgoing administration of Madam Alice Yeagbah.

Other members of the LMA ad-hoc election committee are Reverend Doctor George Zorbah, of the Liberia Council of Churches, Co-Chair; Lasana Kanteh of the National Muslim Council of Liberia, Financial Secretary; Amos Harris of the Press Union of Liberia, Secretary; and Lorenzo Andrews of the Musician Union of Liberia, Assistant Secretary, respectively.

