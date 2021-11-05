Namibia: 'Moeder' Swops Netball for Tracing Card Thieves

Namibia has produced its own share of exceptional netball players, some outrageous in their approach to the game, while others did most of their talking on the netball court. Former Black Africa star Christiana Gontes belonged to the latter group.

Gifted with a good eye to spot danger, the athletic-built star was deployed in the wing-defence position by Black Africa, while she also alternated in the goal-defence slot, while her brilliant attacking and passing skills qualified her to play in the centre spot as well.

She was first introduced to netball at Auas Primary School and continued honing her game at Augustineum Secondary School, where she matriculated in 1993.

It was during her years at Augustineum that she was spotted by Golden Rivers, who played in the lower divisions of the Central Netball League.

Gontes also joined the Impala Athletics Club after finishing school, and is the proud holder of a silver medal for her performance in the Fish River Marathon, together with Moses Maasdorp.

Affectionately known by her nickname 'Moeder' in netball circles, the Windhoek-born star is one of a few players who graduated directly to the senior national netball team without progressing through development age-group teams.

Gontes was still playing for little-known Golden Rivers in the lower divisions of the Central Netball League in 1988 before she followed her best friend, Annie Mosiane-Kalomo, and her sister Helen 'Ouvrou' Oliphant to her childhood favourite team Black Africa in 1989.

"I must say joining Black Africa was the biggest turning point of my netball career. I played with some, if not the best, players in the country at the time, which was already a motivating factor.

"We became invincible when Carol Garoes, one of the most experienced netball coaches on the African continent, joined us in early 90s. The fact that we went on to dominate netball in the country for over a decade speaks volumes," Gontes says.

Her consistent and dominant form with 10-time first division champions Black Africa didn't go unnoticed as she was drafted as the youngest member into the national team that participated in the Milo World Netball Series in New Zealand in 1993.

Namibia beat the Cook Islands before crumbling to the might of world champions New Zealand and South Africa in the group stage of the tournament.

Namibia were ranked 16th in the world after beating Sri Lanka in the play-offs for the 16-17th place during the Milo Series.

Gontes, who resigned from Black Africa in 2003 to join the Khomas Police Netball Club, was also a member of the national team that represented Namibia at the 1995 World Netball Championships in England.

Namibia were again pitted and lost against New Zealand and South Africa, but they recorded a consolation win against Papua New Guinea in the group stages.

"Of all the top international teams I have played against, I was particularly fascinated by New Zealand. The girls are tall, but their agility was top notch. Their passing and movement on and off the ball are seamless.

"Their reflexes and telepathic understanding on the netball court is absolutely out of this world," Gontes says.

The talented player considers the 93 Confederation of Southern African Netball Association Games, where she was named best defender of the tournament, as her best ever for the national team.

The former wing defender played for the police team for one season only before she finally retired from playing after she underwent a knee operation.

She was subsequently appointed coach of the police team in 2005.

Gontes was an ever-present member of the Namibian national police team, which has participated in the regional Southern Africa Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation Games (Sarpcco) since 1999, while still playing for Black Africa.

The best result she ever had with the police national team is the runner-up position they clinched during the Pretoria leg of the event in South Africa.

Gontes quit the police national team after they returned from the Sarpcco tournament in Angola in 2019.

WORK, FAMILY

She has a daughter and is currently working at the commercial branch of the Namibian Police's headquarters, where she does account analysing.

"I have always been intrigued by the work of the men and women in uniform. I took a rough chance by applying to join the police, and got my dream job. It has always been my passion.

"The job is really cool. It is good to wake up every morning knowing I am contributing to a good cause. I am mostly doing administrative work, but I do go out occasionally with the investigations team," she says.

Gontes has been the chief inspector in the administration subdivision of the crime investigations department for the past eight years.

"Crime committed through fraud is rife in our country. It is shocking to what extent people defraud others in a peaceful country like ours. We have piles and piles of cases of ATM card cloning - mostly committed against foreigners.

"We are sitting with a massive challenge when it comes to taking the suspects to court, because most of the victims never go to court to testify," she says.

Gontes urges card-fraud victims not to be afraid to testify against the culprits, because the police is there to protect them, she says.

INFLUENCES, ADVICE

She says Mosiane-Kalomo had the biggest influence on her netball career through her encouragement, while former Black Africa and national team coach Nico Smith also encouraged her not to be intimidated by rival players.

Gontes is still involved with netball as the manager of the Khomas Police Netball Club, who have been dominating national police games.

She says netball has changed a lot since the days she was playing for Black Africa, adding that the game lacks talent and passionate players.

Her advice to young players is to stay focused on the game, to show commitment and passion, and to just enjoy the game.