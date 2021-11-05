Namibia: Warriors Have Nothing to Lose

Bobby Samaria will unshackle his Brave Warriors for the remaining 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo and Togo.

Namibia are out of the running for the final round of qualification but desire to finish second behind Group H winners Senegal.

The Warriors visit Congo on 11 November and then host Togo in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 15 November to close off their unsuccessful qualifiers.

Samaria said finishing second behind group winners Senegal is now a priority.

"We were never favourites in this group but we have ruffled some feathers and shown character and the willingness to fight on," he said in an interview with the Namibia Football Association yesterday.

"It's over for the world cup race but we need to battle for second place in this tough group. It's will still count for so much if we can manage that given the opponents we faced.

"We have our own special circumstances and we can surely raise above that. My players have to give their all," Samaria implored.

He has included novice keeper Mbemutjiua Mata from Young African and Mighty Gunners right back Riddick Gariseb in his 29-man training squad.

There is also a maiden call up for promising centre back Lubeni Haukongo and a recall for fellow defender Kennedy Amutenya.

Also back in the fold are England-based defender Ryan Nyambe plus in-form attacking midfielders Wendell Rudath and Obrey Amseb.

"We are looking at the future and increasing our pool of players ahead of new projects. So, we need to expose these players already to the national team setup as well," said Samaria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Brave Warriors will be leaving for Congo over the weekend before proceeding to South Africa for the match against Togo. The foreign-based players will join the team in Congo.

The squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Calvin Spiegel, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Loydt Kazapua, Mbemutjiua Mata and Virgil Vries.

Defenders: Ryan Nyambe, Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Larry Horaeb, , Kennedy Amutenya, Lubeni Haukongo, Riddick Gariseb, Aprocius Petrus and Charles Hambira.

Midfielders: Immanuel Heita, Denzil Haoseb, Dynamo Fredericks, Alfeus Handura, Deon Hotto, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Wendell Rudath, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza, Obrey Amseb and Willy Stephanus.

Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Peter Shalulile and Joslin Kamatuka.