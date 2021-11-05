Namibia: Rugby Tests On the Horizon

Namibia's national men and women's rugby teams are gearing up for end of the season international matches on the horizon.

The men's team will compete at an international World Rugby tournament in Stellenbosch, along with Kenya, Zimbabwe, Brazil, while the women will host Zambia in the Africa Cup.

Namibia's men will play Kenya on 14 November, while Zimbabwe play Brazil, with the winners due to meet on 20 November.

The Namibia Rugby Union yesterday announced a 28-man squad, including most of Namibia's professionals abroad, as well as several budding young prospects.

Centre Johan Deysel, who plays for Colombiers in France, will captain the team, while some of the other prominent professionals include Wian Conradie of English Premiership side, Gloucester; Johan Tromp and Damian Stevens of Russian rugby club, Strela; and Aranos Coetzee and Louis van der Westhuizen of the Free State Cheetahs.

Adriaan Booysen and Cliven Loubser, who play in the American Major League, are also in the squad, while loose forward Renaldo Bothma, who plays for Israeli club Tel Aviv Heat, is back in the team after a three-year absence.

Some of the upcoming players that have been selected include outside back Jayden Bussel and flyhalf Henrique Olivier of Rehoboth Rugby Club; Wanderers scrumhalf Jacques Theron, Suburbs prop Chemigan Beukes and Grootfontein hooker Frikkie Engelbrecht.

The Namibian squad is as follows:

Outside backs: Lorenzo Louis, Oderich Mouton, Jayden Bussel, Johan Tromp.

Centres: Johan Deysel (captain), JC Greyling, Danco Burger.

Flyhalves: Cliven Loubser, Henrique Olivier.

Scrumhalves: Damian Stevens, Hilarius Kisting, Jacques Theron.

Props: Gerhard Oppermann, Jason Benade, Aranos Coetzee, Chemigan Beukes, Herschelle van Wyk.

Hookers: Obert Nortje, Frikkie Engelbrecht, Louis van der Westhuizen.

Locks: Max Katjijeko, Johan Retief, Johan Luttig, PJ van Lill.

Loose forwards: Wian Conradie, Janco Venter, Adriaan Booysen, Renaldo Bothma.

Women take on Zambia

Namibia's national women's team, meanwhile, will be in action for the first time on 13 November when they host Zambia in the Africa Cup at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek.

Namibia and Zambia will bring the 2021 Africa Cup series to a close during which 11 countries competed.

The purpose of the series was to assess levels of play amongst women's teams in Africa while next year will see the start of a new African competition to qualify African countries for the new global WXV competition.

Janis Nduli, the chairperson of the Zambia Rugby Women's Association said they are optimistic about their chances.

"The national Zambian ladies team currently ranked 30th in the world are raring to prove themselves against our Namibian sisters who are currently ranked 52nd. We are counting on captain Natasha Musonda and our fearless team, including the likes of the formidable Margaret Kasonka top give Namibia a great show."

Namibia's coach CJ Kotze said they were excited about the match ahead.

"We are ecstatic about the match that lies ahead. It marks the beginning of an exciting journey for Namibian women's rugby and I am delighted that our first match will be played at home. At present we are not predicting the result, but at least we will know exactly where Namibian women's rugby stands competitively once the final whistle has blown," she said.

"This will also give us insight into the strategies that need to be put in place for Namibia to become a competitive nation on the African continent," she added.

Speaking about the upcoming and final match of the season and the impact of female rugby development, Rugby Africa's women's rugby manager, Maha Zaoui said:

"The promotion and positioning of women's rugby at all levels will result in significantly increased involvement and interest from fans, players and ultimately investors. With the women's 15s tournament we aim to grow the sport with a focus on development pathways for women and girls, working with key stakeholders. Women's rugby has certainly evolved and come a long way, but there is still room for advancement and showcasing talent of women in the game," she said.

She wished the competing teams well and said that Rugby Africa was looking forward to some energetic and feisty play on the field.