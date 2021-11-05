Namibia: IPC-UDF Coalition Snubs Regional Council Meeting

4 November 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The two Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) and United Democratic Front (UDF) regional councillors on Thursday failed to turn up for the Erongo Regional Council's ordinary council meeting.

Walvis Bay Rural constituency councillor Tegako Donatus gave death in the family as his reason for not attending the meeting.

"We have the memorial service of my cousin today, after which I will be travelling to the north, where he will be laid to rest," he said.

Walvis Bay Urban constituency councillor Deriou Benson said he had an important meeting with a lawyer which could not be postponed.

Both tendered their apologies on Wednesday, a day before the meeting.

Kennedy Haoseb of the Daures constituency said he is in Windhoek attending the Association of Regional Councils where he is an executive member.

The council chairperson and councillor for the Swakopmund constituency Ciske Smith-Howard could not attend the meeting because the IPC restrained her from engaging in any activities on behalf of the party.

She is under investigation by her party to determine whether she resides at Swakopmund.

Smith-Howard is suspected to be residing at her family holiday home at Langstrand in the Walvis Bay Rural constituency, which is 15km from Swakopmund.

