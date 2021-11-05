South Africa: Juvenile Homo Naledi Skull Find Mystery - Did Our Ancient Relatives Bury Their Dead?

4 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

On a small ledge deep in a cave, an intriguing discovery has bolstered a theory that we were not the only species on the African landscape ritually burying their dead.

A team of researchers on Thursday announced that they had found the partial remains of the skull of a juvenile Homo naledi in a difficult-to-reach part of the Rising Star Cave system in the Cradle of Humankind.

Getting to this part of the cave would have been a daunting task, that would have been made in pitch blackness. There is no reason why the child would have been there, so the team hypothesised that the skull was placed there by members of its own species. As no other bones were found at the site, they further suggest that just the head or skull was left there, around a quarter of a million years ago.

The researchers announced this discovery on Thursday at the Malapa Museum, at the Cradle of Humankind. The skull, that of a child believed to be between four and six years old with both baby and adult teeth erupting, has been named "Letimela" or Leti meaning "the lost one" in Setswana.

"But the big question, that is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

