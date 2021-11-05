Namibia: Journalists Should Be Clearly Identifiable - Police

Khomas regional police commander Ismael Basson on Thursday said journalists must be clearly identified at crime scenes or protests to avoid clashing with the police.

This follows an incident a few months ago during which two journalists were involved in conflict with the police during a #ShutItAllDown protest.

Basson was speaking at the police headquarters in Windhoek.

"We really want to see identification of journalists. We want to see from afar that this is someone from the media and not a civilian," he said.

Basson said the media should also abstain from naming suspects before they have appeared in court, and victims' names before their family or next of kin have been informed of their death.

Chief inspector Itetila Shapaka said disturbed or contaminated evidence from crime scenes could result in no conviction.

"Sometimes footprints or cigarette butts can tamper with evidence to link potential suspects to crimes," he said.

He said not every police officer is allowed to speak to the media.

"We want to work in coherence, and we need to know from the media the challenges they are experiencing with the police," the inspector said.

NBC journalist Daniel Nadunya said there is a need for a mutual understanding between the media and the police.

He said most media houses have subscribed to media ethics, which is regulated by the editors' forum.