Zimbabwe: AAG Condemns Manyame RDC Poor Service Delivery

The Affirmative Action Group (AAG) Wednesday raised concerns on poor public service provision by the Manyame District Council, underlined by a shambolic allocation of residential stands which has hindered the development of Manyame District.

AAG raised concerns in a letter of complaint to MRDC chief executive officer Farirai Guta, saying the municipality was overlooking the idea of safeguarding the health of the residents.

It said there is a slow process of sewer system provision by the council which pose a great danger to water sources as the rain season approaches.

"We are concerned about a looming health hazard with regard to the slow process in sewer system provision," the AAG Mashonaland East chapter said.

"There are genuine concerns that the septic tanks and deep wells that co-exist in the high density areas of Murisa pose a huge risk due to the expected outbreak of communicable diseases," the organisation said.

The AAG also alleged that the council has been mishandling funds and channelling them towards amenities that do not help the district in any way.

"The organisation is also aware that the council has purchased personal vehicles for its management. This could have been a welcome move if Council had pool cars to use for service delivery. We are told there is only one vehicle for operations covering the whole district, from Chitungwiza, Chihota to Marirangwe," AAG wrote.

The AAG highlighted other issues that have since been neglected by the council which include the original villager issue which has not been addressed since 2015, hindering development in the district, poor roads which need to be patched, provision of safe water, empowerment for youths and the disabled, among others.

Manyama is known for poor sanitation and poor public service provision.