Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Fans Throng Airport to Welcome ED Mugabe-Style

President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived back in the country from the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland and was welcomed by thousands of Zanu PF supporters who braced the scorching heat of the sun and violated every Covid-19 regulation in the rule book just hours after his deputy Constantino Chiwenga extended the level 2 lockdown in his absence.

Chiwenga, Zanu PF second secretary Kembo Mohadi, Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri and Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa were some of the top party officials that welcomed him.

Mnangagwa recently gazetted the limit of public gatherings to only one hundred people.

At the Glasgow Cop26 summit, Mnangagwa addressed an almost empty auditorium.

He was accompanied by some 100 people to Scotland.

The UK visit is the first by a Zimbabwean leader in 25 years after UK and other western countries-imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe over human rights abuses and failure to make political and economic reforms.

Posting on twitter, Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba said that the west is now realising the land reform programme is irreversible.

"What adds to the rousing welcome is the fact that this is the first time a Zimbabwean leader steps on UK soil ever since the standoff between Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom and the west over recovery of the Zimbabwe heritage through the iconic land reform programme."

"Zimbabwe stood steadfast, maintaining its heritage was non-negotiable. Seeing the resolve and determination, even amidst crippling illegal sanctions, countries of the west, UK included, are beginning to accept the land reform programme is irrevocable, with its reversal being made a precondition for re-engagement and normalisation of relations," Charamba said.

He added: "At Cop26, Zimbabwe alongside many progressive developing countries steadfastly placed the costs of climate change on the developed world, rejecting calls to outlaw the use of coal and thermal power which the developed world used for its industrial take-off and development.

"The president used bilateral interests and to press home Zimbabwe's case against sanctions, and towards normalisation of relations through re-engagement and engagement policy."