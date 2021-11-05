Zimbabwe: Ddf Gears for Massive Projects

Putting in the required infrastructure for development, including revamping and upgrading of roads, airports and drilling of boreholes, is being accelerated with a budget of around $30 billion next year.

Through the District Development Fund (DDF), major projects including the Karoi-Binga Road would now be worked on by three teams, separately covering three sections.

DDF intends to set up fully equipped road construction units in every province to accelerate maintenance of its 32 000km road network and other special roads.

On the Karoi-Binga road, that will finally give a northern link road across Zimbabwe between the two major north-south highways, a team will work from Zvipani towards Siakobvu, another one from Siakobvu towards Zvipani and the third from Binga towards Siakobvu.

Other roads include the Monte Casino, Chapoto-Kanyemba and Nyakasikana-Karanda roads.

Airports and airstrips such as Buffalo Range Airport, Bumi Hills, Chivi, Murehwa and Kanyemba would be completed next year.

In an interview, DDF permanent secretary Mr Christopher Shumba said the fund was gearing for massive projects in communities next year.

"We want to make sure that we have sufficient equipment including graders, dozers, tippers, rollers, pneumatic rollers among others," said Mr Shumba.

"These will quickly move into each district to repair roads. We want people to be happy everywhere.

"That means there should be some activity being undertaken by DDF in every district."

Mr Shumba said at least $30 billion was needed to undertake the projects next year.

DDF acting roads director Engineer Goodwill Mapako said the fund got $690 million from Zinara which would see at least one project being undertaken in every province.

This will see surfacing of at least 10 kilometres in each province and also work on 12 bridges across the country.

Eng Mapako said work was progressing on the upgrading of Buffalo Range Airport with the contractor expected to be onsite to do asphalt concrete overlay.

Roads in national parks such as Mana Pools, Gonarezhou and Hwange are set to be worked on.

He said DDF was targeting to reshape the entire road network.

DDF is expected to drill at least 35 000 boreholes, one for each village while big ones are expected to get two boreholes to improve access to water and sanitation with the time factor basically dependent on budget.

Finance director Mr Wilfred Kachitsa DDF wanted to complement disbursements from Treasury through maximising returns from its assets including boats, accommodation facilities and aircraft.

"We need to innovate and generate more revenue to undertake projects from our assets.

"We need to boost equipment including drilling rigs, road equipment and geophysical equipment," said Mr Kachitsa.