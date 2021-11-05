Zimbabwe: All Set for Inaugural Capital Markets Awards

All is set for the inaugural Capital Markets Awards meant to recognise achievements and performances in various segments of the capital markets landscape of Zimbabwe's financial sector.

The awards, which are being hosted by Financial Markets Indaba (FMI) in conjunction with Business Weekly, are set for Wednesday 10 November 2021 at the Meikles Hotel, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Business Weekly editor Hebert Zharare said the Capital Market Awards was a landmark recognition programme to benchmark institutional achievements and performance in the markets and securities exchanges landscape of Zimbabwe's financial sector.

"The Capital Markets Awards are the only awards in Zimbabwe that recognise achievement in all the main segments of the capital markets."

FMI managing director Patrick Muzondo said the prestigious inaugural awards recognised excellence in institutions and individuals that have demonstrated a superior business strategy based on strong underlying fundamentals.

"They truly reflect the opinion of the market. The awards perform a valuable function, enabling the market to reflect on what worked and what did not in the past year, celebrating the most impressive performers. Winners are determined following an exhaustive evaluation of nominees by the Judges," Mr Muzondo said.

Among the categories are Best Performing Listed Company of the Year, which recognises a company that demonstrates that it is a responsible, fully accountable, dynamic business with strong growth prospects.

The awards ceremony will also recognise the Best Stockbroker of the Year, an award that looks at professional progression and performance of an institution and will also take into account several factors including profitability and asset base.

Other categories include Best Investor Communication Award, Best Fund Manager, Best Pension Fund Performance, Best Retail Broker, Best Investment Research Firm and Corporate Governance among others.