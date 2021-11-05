Zimbabwe: Schools On Course With Assessments

Most schools across the country are on course to complete the three continuous assessment learning activities for each subject for examination classes for this academic year, Deputy Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Edgar Moyo told Parliament yesterday.

Deputy Minister Moyo was updating the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education on activities being implemented by the ministry.

The continuous assessments are part of the competency-based curriculum adopted in 2015 where learners are continuously assessed with each assessment contributing up to 30 percent towards the final mark. Pupils are assessed for knowledge, skills, ability, values and traits.

Most schools have completed two assessments and are working on the third for each learning area, he said.

Continuous assessment has caused divisions within the education sector with some saying its operation should have been shelved this year as most learning was affected by the Covid-19 lockdowns since last year which resulted in reduced learning time for pupils.

The Deputy Minister told the committee that the ministry was finalising the crafting of the inclusive education policy that should be submitted to Cabinet at the end of this month.

This policy provides mechanisms to ensure that the rights and welfare of children with disabilities and other special needs are properly catered for in the education sector.

Stakeholders had already given their input into the draft document and these were being incorporated following delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Constitution compels Government to provide equal learning opportunities for all children including those with disabilities and special needs.

Deputy Minister Moyo said the Education Amendment Bill currently before Parliament also operationalised some of the provisions on the right to education for children.