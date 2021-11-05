Zimbabwe: Gems Win Second Game

THE Gems powered to their second victory yesterday when they beat hosts Namibia 57-38 at the Pent Series in Windhoek.

They bounced back from Wednesday's heavy defeat at the hands of Uganda.

Zimbabwe netball team coach, Lloyd Makunde, is rebuilding the side and has brought in some new faces, after losing some of their stars, who impressed at the World Cup, in Liverpool.

They include former captain Perpetua Siyachitema and Pauline Jani, who have since retired.

Makunde, who had targeted to win his last two games, says is now focusing on the Zambian game.

"Zambia is a strong team, so we are prepared," he said.

"We failed to utilise our turnovers, which was the disappointing fact of the game."

Tafadzwa Matura who played on the wing attack in Wednesday's defeat, was in goal attack, and ended the match with the highest goal tally.

Priscilla Ndlovu, centre Nokubhosi Ndlovu and goal shooter Lynette Tanhira were all handed starting places and impressed.

The Gems took the lead in the first quarter, doubled it in the second quarter to maintain the momentum throughout the game. They were leading 15-7 in the first quarter.

By half-time, it was 30-20, with the hosts giving a strong performance of 14 goals, against Zimbabwe's 15.

The Gems were stronger, in the third quarter, powering to a 46-26 lead.

In the last quarter, Namibia gave Zimbabwe a good run, firing in 12 goals against Zimbabwe's 11.

But, the Gems had already done enough for a 57-38 victory.

Makunde is targeting to have a strong side by the time the 2023 World Cup qualifiers begin next year.