Zimbabwe: Zim Name Strong Hockey Team

5 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)

THE Zimbabwe Hockey Association have announced a strong 17-member women's team to represent the country at the Africa Cup of Nations, in Accra, Ghana, from January 17-23, next year.

The team will be led by seasoned midfielder, Mary Campbell, who will get support from veteran goalkeeper Joydon Clipstone.

Squad

Mary Campbell (C), Joydon Clipstone (GK), Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Nicolle Grant, Simone Herbst, Natasha Hess, Iman Johnson, Kelly-Ann Kaulback, Amy-Lee Levey, Belinda Mirais, Jenna Mathieson (GK), Farirai Nengare, Jenna Palmer, Lilian Pope, Alexei Terblanche, Natalie Terblanche, Michelle Williams.

Non travelling reserves

Victoria Janda, Christina Kondos, Devon Turner, Rumbidzai Zimuto.

