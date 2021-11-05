Zimbabwe: Activities Galore, High Ticket Pricing and Breach of Covid-19 Regulations

Tafadzwa Zimoyo and Talent Gore Arts Reporters

It is the first weekend of November, and as usual Zimbabweans have a lot of activities to do during this weekend.

With the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions eased on hosting of live shows, a lot is happening this weekend.

But some show organisers have already been caught on the wrong side of the law, breaching Covid-19 rules that stipulate 100 people for an event and the curfew which starts at 10pm.

Some artistes are ending up having to hike ticket fees, much to the chagrin of some fans.

When hiking ticket prices, artistes usually state the need to pay bills and hiring the venue as the reasons.

But revellers think the entry charges at many of the shows, which in some cases can be US$50, are too steep.

A survey conducted by this paper revealed that one now needs more than US$50 to go on an outing compared to previous years before the Covid-19 lockdown where that amount could afford a lot, including something to take home after partying.

Here is the quick guide of what is taking place this weekend:

Macheso returns to local scene

Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso returns to action on the local scene this week with a show at Gulez Gardens in Kwekwe on Saturday.

Macheso then holds a family show on Sunday at Tanza Centre in Chitungwiza.

The shows, according to the musician's camp will be held under strict Covid-19 protocols.

The sungura musician's shows are pegged at US$20 and some fans say thi is too high.

Sources from Macheso's stable justified the pricing saying it was in line with the logistics.

Garry and Willom tighten bond

Theatre in the Park will tonight hold a farewell concert for Garry and Willom Tight dubbed "Zuma Tour -- Father and Son Farewell Show".

In an interview, Willom Tight said it was always a great opportunity sharing the stage with his son Garry.

"There's nothing that beats family, for me to stand and perform with my son is like looking in the mirror and seeing myself in my younger age," he said. "This moment is pristine, sharing a stage with him gives me peace and joy.

"I am working on an album. I have been off music for a while, but being involved in my son's music revived my passion in music. We have a very unique project coming up. To be honest, we can't wait to release that album, it's a masterpiece."

The "Wekumaruzevha" hitmaker said the event is dubbed Zuma because the title is from their new single.

"Zuma is a concept we came up with on a single we did with my son," he said. "We can say in English it's the word Zoom and we used it in our mother language and meaning the same as the English word. We 'Shonarized' the word to our advantage."

Garry said all was set for the show.

"I will be performing my own tracks first before collaborating with my father," he said.

Braai Out ZW

Food and music fanatics will tomorrow be treated to good music when an array of local musicians and DJs peform at the Braai Out ZW: Bands and DJs limited edition at Lake Chivero Hunyani Hills.

The festival will feature a lot of DJs and artists.

Raydizz, Merciless Zim, Ash Stylz and many more will headline as the DJ, while Selmor Mtukudzi, Gemma Griffiths, Van Choga and many more will headline as the artistes.

The Mesh gets endorsement

All is set for the music and talk session dubbed "The Mesh" to be held at Café Espresso in Avondale tomorrow.

The event is hosted by motivational speaker and author Ralph Kadurira, to cultivate good networks among young adults in terms of business and social relations through music and dialogue.

The event will be headlined by different guest speakers including Shingi Munyeza, Fortune Chasi and many more.

There will be live music from Gwevedzi and supported by Gumiguru, iHelp and Amacon Civils.

In an interview, iHelp chief executive officer Munyaradzi Edson applauded the efforts by the organisers as it brings youths together on one goal, apart from empowerment sessions.

He said they partnered with the event because that was where most of their target market was found.

"We believe in collaboration and growth of young people," said Edison. "It is time for great things which require support and to equip each other with relevant knowledge and resources."

Gore reHiphop show at Little Theatre

Despite some show organisers charging steep entry fees, this was will come at only US$5.

Tomorrow for hip hop genre lovers, all roads lead to the Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre (JMLT) in Eastlea for the return of the popular "Gore reHip Hop concert".

According to the organisers, due to Covid-19 lockdowns, artistes could no longer express their creativity.

This is a chance for the hip hop artistes to show the rest of Zimbabwe that Zim hip hop never fades despite challenges it faces.

"As the title itself 'Gore reZim Hip Hop' suggest, this concert shall be exclusive and the artistes that are going to be performing promised fireworks on the day. Artistes billed to perform include T-Gonzi, Anita Jaxson, R Peels, Voltz JT, Tashamiswa and SheynSkyie among others," said show coordinator Abiatha Mugadza.

Jah Prayzah in Gweru

Jah Prayzah is expected to perform at Milano Restaurant grand opening in Gweru tomorrow.

The singer will perform for a limited number of people and under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Juntal and Afromix Band

Juntal and the Afromix Band are set to headline a show in the capital tomorrow at F&G Sports Bar, Showgrounds.

The management of the joint has also promised a surprise artiste to grace the event. The show will be held under strict Covid-19 protocols.

The Cookout Zw

This weekend's events will end with the CookOut ZW on Sunday at Borrowdale Country Manor.

This outdoor event has grown to become a significant fixture on the capital's leisure scene, with hundreds of people attending each edition.

Popular disc jockey, Flevah, said: "My diary starts from Thursday where I host Marasta show at Mashwede in Glen View, then on Saturday I am at The Famous Junction where I will be giving away a mixed bag of selection. On Sunday I am at Woods for Judgement Yard Mad Sundays."