Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 36 Thousand Jabs Administered On Nov.4

Tunis/Tunisia — 36,244 COVID-19 vaccine jabs were administered on November 4, the Health Ministry said.

The number of fully vaccinated people reached 4,598,476 on this date, including 3,641,037 who got two doses and 957,439 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or they had previously contracted the virus.

A total of 9,494,334 doses have been administered so far.

The overall number of people who registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn rose to 6,764,264 on November 4.