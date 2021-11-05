Namibia: 30-Year Murder Appeal On Hold

The appeal application of a northern man, who was convicted and sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for murdering his ex-girlfriend over the paternity of their son, is on hold in the High Court.

Mateus Sakeus (38) was also informed by Judge Herman January that his application for leave to appeal is on hold as his application of 14 October to the Directorate of Legal Aid to get legal representation has not yet been processed.

"The directorate indicated they would need about two to three weeks to process the application. The case will be set down to 18 November," said January.

Sakeus is seeking leave from the High Court to approach the Supreme Court and appeal his conviction and sentence. He says another court would arrive at a different conclusion.

Sakeus was convicted and subsequently sentenced to 30 years imprisonment by judge January, in August 2020 in the Oshakati High Court.

January convicted Sakeus on a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act for stabbing to death his former girlfriend Annalise Tuunane Ndakongele (34) on 4 March 2015.

Ndakongele was stabbed 28 times with a knife. The incident took place at Oluteyi, a village in the Outapi district of the Omusati region.

Sakeus and Ndakongele shared a son. During the trial, Sakeus admitted to having inflicted multiple stab wounds on Ndakongele out of anger and that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

He further indicated he got angry after Ndakongele during an argument informed him that the child they shared was not his son.

He claimed he became angry and emotional during the argument and started to hit Ndakongele.

He said he picked up a knife from a table and started stabbing her. He further said once he started stabbing Ndakongele he could not bring himself to stop.