South Africa: A Change Is Gonna Come - There's a New Political Order Shaking the Old Laager

analysis

Gugu Ndima is a proud and patriotic voter.

The evident and glaring story of the 2021 municipal elections is that South Africans are no longer afraid to move on, with or without the governing party - whether this means voting for new parties or even abstaining from voting as a form of protest.

I recall a moment in 2016 that was effervescent with anxiety as counted votes trickled in, painting a bleak picture for the ruling party in the Gauteng metros. An anxious reverberation of hope could be heard among politicians nervously looking at screens beaming IEC results, as they waited for votes from townships.

Everyone had hoped that these votes, in strongholds of the ANC, would dramatically increase numbers to secure a majority for the party. No one anticipated the political Armageddon that would catalyse the demise of the party's dominance in metros.

After this harsh lesson in democracy, leaders spoke about a much-needed path of self-reflection, introspection, self-correction, self-cleansing and whatever other "self-therapy" mechanisms the ANC could conjure.

In 2021, watching an exhausted ANC deputy secretary-general repeating the words of the leaders of 2016 about how the party had "heard" the cry of South Africans and would "reflect",...