Namibia: Two Charged After Body Found in Freezer

Two Windhoek men have been arrested after police say a 22-year-old's remains were found in a freezer. Khomas police chief Commissioner Ismael Basson confirmed accused Malakia Mateus (22) and Amos Israel (35) were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a young man whose body was found in a refrigerator at Herero Mall in Katutura Central.

According to a police crime report, the victim identified as Leevi Kondjeni Paulus was last seen two days before the grim discovery. The police said Paulus, who is suspected to be an Angolan national, conducted business at Herero Mall. He was last seen alive on Friday.

However, his body was only discovered on Sunday after a strong smell prompted the family to enter the bar where they found his already decomposing body "inside a closed refrigerator".

Basson told New Era the autopsy has been done, however, more information is not yet revealed. "By the look of things, this person was assaulted because his body was brutally bruised and inside the room, there was some signs of scuffles," he said. Basson said it has become worrisome that such a crime can happen in an 'extremely busy' place like Herero Mall without anyone noticing.

"As a result, we struggled to identify the suspects. It took us close to three days to identify these people because there was a lack of information from the surrounding houses," he added. Herero Mall has in the past been flagged as a crime hotspot.

The "mall" and the surrounding area have for the past years raised concerns among the community members. Last year, a Somali businessman, who runs a grocery shop close to the mall, pledged to give up his business for a police station to help fight crime in the area. Mohammed Marwan, with the support of the local community, offered his business, saying they cannot tolerate rampant crime in the neighbourhood, which has affected both residents and businesses.

Marwan who at the time of the interview with this reporter was brutally assaulted by unknown men who had attempted to rob his shop said there is so much robbery and theft in the area and people do not walk freely, especially during the night.

The accused appeared in the Katutura Magistrate's Court yesterday where no bail was granted.

They are expected to return to court on 27 January 2022.