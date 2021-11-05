Nigeria: Abducted UniAbuja Dons,Staff, Children, Rescued

5 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke

Abuja — Six persons abducted by bandits on Tuesday from the University of Abuja Staff Quarters,have been rescued.

They include a professor of Economics, Joseph Obansa and his two children, university deputy registrar,Mallam Sambo,Dr Fegurson Tobins and two children of Prof. Bassey Udom of the Faculty of Environmental Sciences.

The Public Relations Officer of the university,Dr Habib Yakoob, confirmed the development to Vanguard Friday morning.

"Yes,I can confirm that they have all been released",he said.

He said they were rescued by the joint security forces comprising security agencies and the university's security personnel.

Details later...

